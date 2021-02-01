Odisha Tragedy: 9 Killed In Tragic Road Accident; PM Modi & VP Naidu Condole Loss Of Lives

After 9 people were killed and 13 were injured in a tragic van accident in Odisha's Koraput on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and injured. Wishing for a quick recovery of the injured at the earliest, Narendra Modi said, "My thoughts are with all those who have lost their dear ones in the tragic accident at Koraput, Odisha."

My thoughts are with all those who have lost their dear ones in the tragic accident at Koraput, Odisha. I hope those injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 1, 2021

READ | MGM Odisha Women's T20 Green Vs Yellow Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Game Preview

Odisha Tragedy: VP Venkaiah Naidu condoles loss of lives

Saddened to learn about the loss of lives in an accident in Koraput district, Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 1, 2021

While communicating his sympathies to the bereaved families, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed grief on the loss of lives in the Odisha van accident. Stating that he is saddened to learn about the loss of lives in the accident, Venkaiah Naidu expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to the bereaved and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

READ | VP M Venkaiah Naidu Calls Meeting Of All RS Floor Leaders Ahead Of Budget Session

Odisha Tragedy: 9 killed & 13 injured

Odisha: Nine people died, 13 injured after a van overturned in Kotput, Koraput district.



"Passengers were travelling from Sindhiguda village in Odisha to Kulta village in Chhattisgarh. Injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment," says Madhusudan Mishra, DM Koraput pic.twitter.com/3uPgOzACWR — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2021

READ | In Parliament, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Lauds India's Unity; Condemns R-Day Violence

On Sunday, a van carrying more than 30 people overturned killing 9 people and leaving 13 injured. According to District Magistrate Mishra, the passengers in the van were traveling to Kulta village in Chhattisgarh from Sindhiguda village in Odisha. According to reports, the person who was driving the van was drunk and has been absconding since the accident. Sources further revealed that out of 9 people, 7 had died on the spot.

According to Sub Collector Jaypore Hemakanta Saya, 7 out of 13 injured have been shifted to the Lakshman Nayak medical College, Koraput, 2 are admitted to Kotpad Community Health Center and 4 are in Jagdalpur Hospital. The Sub Collector also informed that the bodies of the victims have been sent to Kotpad Community Health Center. Further details on the tragic road accident are awaited.

READ | MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Red Vs Violet Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report And Preview

(With ANI inputs)