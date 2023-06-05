'Odisha Tragedy Must Not Be Politicised': Dharmendra Pradhan Backs Centre's CBI Probe Move

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while interacting with the media on the Odisha train accident said that it is a big disaster, and spoke about the Centre's decision of transferring the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Minister said, "Let us wait, honourable Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the matter will go to CBI for further inquiry in detail. We should have faith in the system, let us wait."

"I hope by Wednesday the tracks will be as usual, business will be as usual. I have been to the place in the morning also. All the railway officials are working hard. Many workers are from the different parts of the country, they are working on the track, putting the electric line. They are creating the proper alignment. So we hope the main line of the East to South will be restored very soon. I don't want to do any political replies today, Government of India has proactively handed over (the matter) to CBI, let's wait and watch,'' the Union Minister further said.

Stating that PM Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives, Union Minister Pradhan said that this is a big disaster wherein 275 people have lost their lives. As per the health department, 260 people are undergoing treatment and 900 people have been discharged.

"The government has taken this step to transfer the probe to CBI as this incident that took place in the country is a big concern," the Union Minister said.

Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations, Union Minister Pradhan appealed not to politicise the matter and one understand the seriousness. "It is not the time for politics, in future as well there will be a lot of chances for doing politics," the Minister said.

CBI probe recommended into Odisha Train accident

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that a CBI investigation has been recommended on the Odisha train accident. Vaishnaw also said sabotage could not be ruled out.

The Minister said, "Keeping in view the situation in which the accident took place and all the administrative information that has been received so far, this case is being considered for further investigation. Recommendation is being made by the Railway Board to hand the matter over to the CBI."

The Railway Board addressed a press conference in Delhi and spoke about a possibility of sabotage and tampering with the electronic interlocking system behind the horrifying train accident. The Railway Board member Jaya Varma Sinha said that the Coromandel Express is a very safe train but the issue was with the signalling.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the real casue of the accident and the “criminals” responsible for it have been identified. “It happened due to a change made in the electronic interlocking and point machine,” he told reporters at the site of the accident in Balasore district.

'Issue with signalling, waiting for report,' says Railway Board

On June 2, two passenger trains collided with a goods train on Friday, leaving 275 passengers dead and over 1000 injured.

Jaya Sinha said, “According to the preliminary findings, there has been some issue with the signalling. We are still waiting for the detailed report from the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Only Coromandal Express met with an accident. The train was at a speed of around 128 km/h.”

Former CBI director AP Singh speaks to Republic

Meanhwile former CBI director AP Singh said that the probe in the Odisha train accident should not take more than six months and recalled his tenure when his team probed Gyaneshwari train accident of 2010.

While speaking to Republic, he said, "When I was in the CBI, we did a case; the Gyaneshwari train accident. This happened in 2010 and in that also 150 people were killed,"

He spoke about the case when when the Mumbai-bound Gyaneshwari Express derailed near Jhargram and hit a freight train.

He said, "In that case, sabotage was suspected because the sleepers had been removed and Maoists were suspected at that time. And that also happened in the Kharagpur-Tata area. So the CBI took over the investigation and the CBI basically formed the team."

He also spoke about the measures that will be taken by the central agency and said, "They (CBI) will take railway officials into it also and they will have a detailed investigation into what actually happened and was it sabotage or was it negligence on the part of the railway people. It won't be very difficult, I am sure they will be able to come to proper conclusion.''