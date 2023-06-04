Odisha Tragedy: Why Did So Many Die? Railway Board Reveals All That Happened

The railway board, on Sunday, addressed a press conference and the officials shared details on what exactly happened at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district. According to the officials, the crash of the Coromandel Express (Shalimar-Chennai), which has killed 275 and injured over 1,000 happened around 6:55 pm on June 2 with an iron ore-laden freight train. They also cleared the air around the Kavach anti-collision system, which many say could have prevented the tragedy.

How did the Odisha train accident happen?

Jaya Varma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board, explained that the Bahanaga Bazar station is a 4 line station Bahanaga Bazar. As shown in the map above, two stationary goods train were on two outer loop lines whereas the Coromandel Express and the Yesvantpur Express were set on the main line. However, Coromandel Express had a green signal for the main line but somehow collided with the goods train on the up loop line.

Preliminary findings

The official said that there was a signalling fault, according to the preliminary finding but the final conclusion from the Commissioner of Railway Safety's (CRS) who is leading the investigation. Sinha said that the railways have found the prima-facie reason of the collision but it will be disclosed only after the investigation is over. "It would be irresponsible of me to make the reason public so soon," the official said. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, however, revealed that the accident resulted from an issue in Electronic interlocking.

'Culprits have been identified'

Again, Sinha revealed that the culprits of the accident have been prima-facie identified and action will be taken once the CRS concludes the probe. The same was confirmed by the railway minister. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those found guilty will be given strict punishment.

Railway board addresses misinformation

Sinha said during the press conference that the accident only involved crash of the Coromandel Express into the freight train and the three trains involved were not on the same line. "Three engines collided and multiple trains rammed, they were in same line; there are many such misinformation floating around," she asserted. "The goods train did not derail," she reiterated.

What is Electronic interlocking, the cause of accident?

Explaining the process of Electronic interlocking, Sandeep Mathur, Principal Executive Director of Signalling, explained that this system basically to confirm the signalling a train if the line it is on is vacant and safe. Watch him explain below.

#WATCH | Sandeep Mathur, Principal Executive Director of Signalling and Jaya Varma Sinha, Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board explains the functioning of interlocking. pic.twitter.com/gQ1XuZbBv3 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

Could Kavach have prevented the tragedy?

Sinha said the Kavach anti-collision system would not have prevented the tragedy. The Kavach system has been extremely successful, she said and although the Railway officials are proud of the indigenously built system, the reaction time would have been not enough for the train to slow down before the collision.

The (Coromandel) train was moving at 130 km/hr, and the braking distance was about 600 meters. The reaction time was very short," Sinha said during a press conference. Since the route of the train did not have Kavach protection, she said that, "Physically putting these devices (on the tracks) will take some time. We need some time. Every single locomotive (8,000 at the time) has to be equipped to read the signals."

Helpline for assistance

The railways have issued the helpline number 139 for people who are seeking information about the survivors. "Call the simple helpline number 139. It is not a call centre. Our senior officers are responding to the call," Sinha said. "If any relative is affected, please call 139. We will take care of connecting them to the loved ones. we will arrange for local movement, lodging, food."

Coromandel had LHB coaches, the safest ones

The official said the Coromandel Express had LHB coaches which are considered the most durable and safest. "It is a very very safe train. If you check other accidents of this train. Even at full speed they do not capsize, do not turn turtle. That's why people don't get too much injured. But unfortunately in this case, if any train faces such impact, then no technology in the world can prevent this," Sinha said. She revealed that the iron ore-laden train did not even budge after the collision and the impact was "rejected" by it completely.

"Some of Coromandel's coaches went over to down main line where Yashwantpur express was on at 125 km per hour. Unfortunately, last two of its coaches came in the way of Coromandel within fraction of seconds. Yashwantpur Express' last two coaches derailed due to the momentum," she said.

Coromandel Express pilot said he received the green signal

The railway board official revealed that she spoke to the pilot of the Coromandel Express who was conscious after the collision. He said he received a green signal to move on the main line and was not overspeeding. The pilot is currently admitted to a hospital in serious condition. The TT of the Yasvantpur Express said that he heard a loud sound and two of the coaches derailed soon after.