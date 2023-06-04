Odisha Train Accident: Bengal CM And Other Leaders Announce Ex-gratia For Kin Of Deceased

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Saturday an ex-gratia of Rs five lakhs for the kin of West Bengal residents who lost their lives in the deadly train incident that took place in Balasore, Odisha on June 2. As per reports, the event is being dubbed as one of the biggest railway accidents in the 21st century. The West Bengal CM said to the media, "The Railway has announced Rs 10 lakhs in compensation. We will provide Rs five lakhs each to the people of our state," she added, "We will cooperate and work with the Railways and the Odisha Government until the work is complete."

Banerjee, during her visit to the accident site, said there was no anti-collision device installed on the train, and had there been one, the accident might have been averted. "Coromandel is one of the best express trains. I was the railway minister twice. From what I saw, this is the biggest railway accident of the 21st century."

Compensations announced so far

Prior to this, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Railway Minister, announced on behalf of the Railways an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakhs in case of death, ₹2 lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries.

The Prime Minister's Office declared that the next of kin of each deceased in the Odisha train disaster would get an ex-gratia payment of Rs two lakhs from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The injured would be given Rs.50,000.

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, also announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakhs to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs one lakh to those injured.

Developments so far

Following an assessment of the situation and a meeting with crash survivors, Prime Minister Modi announced on June 5 that instructions have been issued to 'Probe' the railway disaster and that whomever is found to be responsible will not be spared.

According to reports, 275 people were killed in what is being called India's deadliest rail tragedy in decades after the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express, and a cargo train collided on Friday evening.The accident happened around 7 pm near the Bahanaga Baazar station in the Balasore district, around 250 kilometres south of Kolkata and 170 kilometres north of Bhubaneswar. According to railway officials, the two express trains carried roughly 2,000 passengers.

