Odisha Train Accident: NDRF Rescues 44 Survivors From Mangled Coaches, Recovers 112 Bodies

As the triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore has left the nation in mourning, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Saturday reported that they have successfully pulled out 44 survivors from the mangled coaches of the passenger trains, while also retrieving 112 bodies.

The NDRF further said that its personnel were conducting a last round of search with the help of other agencies. "After rescuing 44 live victims & retrieving 112 bodies till now, NDRF teams conducting Final Search with other agencies,” NDRF tweeted on Saturday.

(Image credit: Twitter/@NDRFHQ)

Notably, as the tragic incident unfolded, the NDRF, along with five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency units, were immediately engaged in rescue operations. The Indian Air Force (IAF) also deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha’s Balasore has climbed to 288, Indian Railways said on Saturday. “As of 2 pm today, the death toll in the Odisha train crash has risen to 275 while 747 people have been injured along with 56 grievously injured,” Indian Railways said in a statement.

NDRF DIG speaks to Republic

Speaking to Republic, the NDRF's Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Mohsen Shahidi, on Saturday revealed that upon receiving the information, the NDRF swiftly mobilised a team from the regional response centre in Balasore, followed by six additional teams from the third battalion NDRF's headquarters.

"As we all know the big tragedy that occurred yesterday (June 2) has activated all the elements of disaster response and we got this information, we immediately mobilised one team from the regional response centre at Balasore which is about 35 km from the incident site. That team immediately rushed, it was there at about 2030 hours. Subsequently, we moved another six teams from the battalion headquarters of the third battalion NDRF," he said.

"So seeing the gravity of the situation and the necessity for continuity throughout in night, we also moved two teams from Kolkata from another state and they also joined these troops early in the morning," he added.

Notably, the horrifying railway accident in Odisha on June 2 involved the collision between the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and the goods train.