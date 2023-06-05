Odisha Train Crash: Questioning Of Station Master, Other Officials Begins

After at least 275 people died and 900 injured in the Odisha three-way train crash on June 2, the station master of the Bahanaga railway station has been questioned. The assistant station master has also been called in for questioning. The questionings come after the Railway Board recommended a CBI investigation into the accident. The Railway Safety Commission has initiated a probe into the case. On Sunday, a spokesperson for the Railway Board said the sabotage angle could not be ruled out.

The station master of the Bahanaga railway station has been identified as SB Mohonty. Sources say the station master was quizzed for several hours in Khurda town on Sunday and has been summoned again by the Commission of Railway Safety Board. He was reportedly questioned about signals and last-minute changes. The assistant station master was also reportedly questioned for around six hours.

The prima facie cause of the accident has been identified as a signalling issue.

No answers to several questions

On Monday, Republic confronted railway officials present at the station about the station master's whereabouts. The officials, however, stayed mum refusing to answer any questions. One of the officials eventually addressed the media and said, "Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern Circle has already started an inquiry and more details will be revealed only after the reports are confirmed."

On the other hand, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said a CBI-led probe was recommended after the Railways virtually ruled out driver error and system failure. Prima facie, the cause of the accident is said to be an interference with the electronic interlocking system.

Trains back on restored tracks

Train services have been restored on the accident-affected tracks along the Bahanaga Metro Station 51 hours after the tragedy. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was camping at the site of the crash involving the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train when services resumed.

"Both tracks have been restored. The train movement was normalised within 51 hours of the deadly accident. Both the lines have been tested as well as ready and the rain movement will begin from now," Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

After train services were restored, an emotional Vaishnaw said the responsibility of the railways is not "over", adding, "Our goal is to make sure missing persons' family members can find them as soon as possible." After the down-line and up-line movement of trains began, the Railways Minister waved at the crew and joined his hands in prayer. Vaishnaw also expressed his gratitude to officials and rescue teams who had aided the rescue mission.