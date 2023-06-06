Odisha Train Tragedy: 101 Bodies Yet To Be Identified, Railways Appeals For Identification

In the aftermath of the deadly triple train tragedy in Odisha, the Railway officials on Tuesday informed that there are still 101 bodies which have not been identified. At least 278 lives were lost and over 1000 individuals were injured after Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express (12841) collided with a goods train and some of its bogies crashed into the Yeshwantpur-Howrah Express (12864) that was passing through an adjacent line near the Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2, (Friday).

The Divisional Railway Manager of the Eastern Central Railways Rinkesh Roy said that around 200 people are still being treated in various hospitals in Odisha. "About 1,100 people were injured in the accident, out of which about 900 people were discharged after treatment. Around 200 people are being treated in various hospitals in the state. Out of 278 people who died in the accident, 101 bodies are yet to be identified," said Roy, reported ANI.

The Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Vijay Amrit Kulange informed that out of the total 193 bodies kept in Bhubaneswar, 80 have been identified while 55 bodies have been handed over to relatives. "More than 200 calls have been received on BMC's helpline number 1929. The dead bodies are being identified and handed over to the relatives," he added.

Indian Railways appeals

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways has appealed for the identification of victims of the train accident as it has begun an initiative in collaboration with the Government of Odisha for the families of victims who are still clueless about the whereabouts of their relatives. The Railways has released links to photos of the deceased, lists of passengers admitted in different hospitals and also about unidentified bodies for the family members to track their kin.

Link of Lists of Passengers Undergoing Treatment in Different Hospitals- Check here

Link of Unidentified persons under treatment at SCB Cuttack- Check here

Link of Photos of the Deceased in Tragic Bahanaga Rail Accident in Odisha- Due to disturbing images the link cannot be provided as viewers' discretion needs to be exercised

The Railway helpline number- 139 is being operated by senior railway officials and working round the clock to connect with the families/relatives of passengers affected in this train accident. The helpline number released by the BMC-- 18003450061/1929 is also working 24x7 hours.

A control room has been set up by the Municipal Commissioner's Office, Bhubaneswar from where the victims will be transported through vehicles to hospitals or mortuaries, as per the requirements. The Officers have been deployed based on the convenience of the people. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the Balasore train crash investigation as the officials has reached the accident spot on Tuesday morning.