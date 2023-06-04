Odisha Train Tragedy: CM Patnaik Briefs PM Modi About The Present Situation

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, June 4 over phone. CM Patnaik briefed PM Modi about the current situation, specifically on treatment of the rail accident survivors.

Assuring the PM about top efforts being made by the state government, Patnaik stated that all possible steps are being taken to save the lives of injured passengers in different hospitals of Odisha.

“Doctors and medical students are doing the best they can to save lives. People are coming forward to donate blood for the injured people,” stated Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik while speaking to PM Modi.

He further stated that we follow a philosophy that emphasises 'Every Life is Precious,' and that we are leaving no stone unturned to preserve lives, from the rescue operation to transporting injured to hospitals and making treatment arrangements.

“Majority of the injured individuals are in stable condition,” he added. As per the latest update from the health department, 260 people are undergoing treatment and 900 people have been discharged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commending the Odisha government's swift and effective response to the problem stated that the Centre is prepared to provide any type of support that is requested.

The devastating train catastrophe in Balasore, Odisha, which shocked the entire world, involved two passenger trains and a goods carriage, resulting in the loss of 275 people and injuring over 1,000 more.

Anyone found culpable will not be spared: PM Modi

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, June 3 during a visit to the Fakir Mohan Hospital in Balasore, announced that authorities have been instructed to look into the railway tragedy in Balasore, Odisha, and that anyone found culpable will not be spared.

"It's a painful incident. The government will not be able to bring back, who lost their lives [in the accident], but the government is with their kin in this grief. This incident is very serious for the government. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. Instructions have been given for every type of investigation and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also spoke to the Union Health Minister and Cabinet Secretary over phone from the accident site, he also instructed them to coordinate with the Odisha government to make sure all injured are taken care of.