Odisha train tragedy: Death toll 275 not 288, some bodies counted twice

The death toll in the Odisha triple train tragedy is 275 and not 288, said Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena on Sunday, June 4. “The data was checked by the DM and it was found that some bodies have been counted twice, so the death toll has been revised to 275. Out of 275, 88 bodies have been identified,” said Jena.

As per an update from the Health Department, 260 people are undergoing treatment and 900 people have been discharged after treatment.

Identifying bodies a challenge

The Odisha Chief Secretary further spoke about the DNA tests of all the bodies in the mortuary. “Our State forensic science laboratory is also conducting DNA tests of all the bodies that are in the mortuary. Our challenge is now for proper identification of the dead bodies. Photographs of the deceased will be uploaded on three websites- www.osdma.org, www.srcodisha.nic.in and www.bmc.gov.in,” informed Jena.

Furthermore, the BMC has issued a helpline number 1929. Besides, help desks have been established at all entry points, including Cuttack Railway Station, Bustand & SCB Medical College, Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Baramunda Bus Stand, and Bhubaneswar Airport.

Families/friends/relatives of the deceased, as well as those stranded in the horrific train accident, can seek assistance by dialling 18003450061 or 1929 (24 by 7), according to officials.