Odisha Triple Train Accident: Railway Safety Commission To Hold Enquiry On June 5

Three days after the tragic triple train accident that resulted in the death of over 275 people and left over a thousand people injured, the Railway safety commission will initiate a probe into the incident today June 5, said a press statement by the Indian Railways. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (South Eastern Circle) will hold a statutory enquiry in connection with the derailment of 12841 Shalimar - Chennai Central Coromandel Express and 12864 SMVT Bengaluru - Howrah Superfast Express at Bahanaga Bazar Station near Balasore.

The statutory enquiry into the Balasore train accident will begin on June 5 and 6 at morning 9 am in the South Institute of Kharagpur. The rail users, local public, and other bodies may be present at the given time and place and may depose before the commission, regarding any information related to the accident, added the statement.

Railway Board recommends CBI probe

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) led probe was recommended by the Railway Board on the Odisha triple train tragedy, said Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on June 5. Earlier in the day, the railways minister said sabotage could not be ruled out. "Keeping in view the situation in which the accident took place and all the administrative information that has been received so far, this case is being considered for further investigation. The recommendation is being made by the Railway Board to hand the matter over to the CBI," Vaishnaw said.

The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying around 2,500 passengers, and a goods train occurred around 7 pm on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore. At least 275 people were killed and over 1,000 were injured in the accident.

