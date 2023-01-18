Odisha: Two Minor Girls Raped, One Held

Two minor girls were allegedly raped by two persons near an overbridge of a desolate railway station here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when the girls, in the age group of 12-14 years, were walking near the Patia railway station, they said.

The accused forcibly took them near the overbridge of the railway station and raped the minors after tying their hands and legs, a senior police officer said, quoting the FIR lodged by one of the girls.

The incident came to the fore when the girls reached home on Tuesday morning and informed their family members.

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the crime, he said.

Railway SP Kumar Acharya said search is underway to nab the other accused.

