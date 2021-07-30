Last Updated:

Odisha Villagers Fed Up With Govt Delay, Building Bridge On Their Own In Balangir District

Years after the government failed to respond, the inhabitants of Balangir district, Odisha, have begun constructing a wooden bridge to other main state areas.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
Odisha

@ANI- Twitter Image


Years after the government failed to respond to their pleas, the inhabitants of Kuturakend hamlet in Titilagarh block of Balangir district have begun constructing a wooden bridge over a nullah to stay connected to other areas of the state. They're building a sturdy wooden bridge over a nullah to improve communication because the Kuturakenda community is encircled by three nullahs that have water flow for six months of the year. When the rainy season arrives, the water level in the nullahs rises to roughly 6 feet, trapping the inhabitants for three months.

Children are unable to go to school 

During these months, children are unable to attend school, people are unable to obtain basic supplies, and access to hospitals is restricted. For several years, the villagers have demanded the construction of a bridge crossing at least one nullah. They have also brought this to the attention of the relevant departments and the local MLA, but all of their appeals have been ignored. 

Tejraj Bhoi, a Kuturakend villager, said, "every year govt promises to construct it but to no avail. It's difficult to commute during rains. That's why villagers are constructing this bridge so that we can travel easily during the rainy season." 

Villagers had requested the construction of the bridge but no action was taken

Sheshdev Majhi, a villager from Kuturakend, expressed his dissatisfaction and said, "our village is situated in the dense forest in between three nullahs and the road condition is very bad. We have to cross the nullahs to go outside the village. During the rainy season, it is impossible to cross the nullahs which have water depths of 4-5 feet We had requested the Sub collector and others for the construction of a bridge several times, but no one took any step. Then we decided to construct a wooden bridge over one of the nullahs."

The people gathered bamboo and wooden planks from their own sources and worked on the bridge. They also claimed that it is powerful enough to be used by anyone. Asit Kumar Tripathy, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Chairman of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC), praised the villagers' efforts and told them that a permanent bridge over the nullah will be built shortly.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image- @ANI/Twitter

First Published:
