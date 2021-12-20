Odisha: Villagers protest, dig trench to prevent entry of police at proposed JSW plant site

Paradip (Odisha), Dec 20 (PTI) A group of people in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Monday confronted the police, dug a trench around a village besides erecting bamboo barricades following an effort of the administration to demarcate the boundary of a newly created village close to the proposed plant site of Jindal Steel Works Limited (JSW), officials said.

The authorities have created Mahala village after carving out some portion of Dhinkia village, which was the epicentre of a movement against setting up of a factory by South Korean steel major Posco a decade ago.

The government has planned to allot land to JSW from other villages, barring Dhinkia, an official said.

Though there is no plan to displace any family from Dhinkia for the project, the people of the area have been opposing bifurcation of the village, a local revenue official said.

Locals alleged that by bifurcating Dhinkia, the state government has adopted the ‘divide and rule’ policy in order to allow industries in the region.

On Monday morning, when revenue officials along with police personnel, reached the area for demarcation of the newly created village, a large number of residents of Dhinkia, with women and children at the front, started protesting.

The villagers and the police came face to face at Balitikira area near the Jatadhar river mouth.

At some point, police said, some villagers allegedly hurled stones at them. Locals, on the other hand, claimed that the security force baton charged on the peaceful demonstration by children and women opposing division of the village.

Police personnel later entered Dhinkia village and picked up two relatives of Debendra Swain, a former Panchayat Samiti member, in connection with their alleged involvement in the attack.

“The police maintained maximum restrain even as the villagers hurled stones targeting the security personnel. The police have detained two persons and they may be arrested after verification of their role in the attack,” said Jibanananda Jena, the inspector-in-charge of Abhaychandpur police station.

As police launched a search operation to nab others involved in the attack, the residents dug a trench around the village to prevent entry of police vans, a local resident said. They also raised bamboo barricades at all the entry points to Dhinika.

This is the second time in a month when the local people protested the demarcation work. Earlier, the administration had to wind it up on December 1 after facing protests from the villagers.

Debendra Swain, whom the police have been searching for his alleged involvement in the attack on a police patrolling party earlier, said, "The police assaulted women and children after entering the village in the name of searching some accused persons. The people will not tolerate police excesses on the innocent residents." The police denied the charge and said two other persons were arrested from the area.

"The police have arrested two persons. Their arrest was not related to today's incident, but on the charge of assaulting the police earlier and attempting to snatch a revolver from an on-duty police officer. No resident of Dhinkia was assaulted by police as alleged," Jagatsinghpur SP, Akhileswar Singh, said.

Meanwhile, JSW announced a rehabilitation and resettlement package for the 142 families who would be displaced for the setting up of the Rs 55,000 crore factory.

Earlier, the South Korean steel major Posco had also proposed to establish its mega steel plant project in the region, but failed in its bid due to strong protest from the local villagers. PTI COR AAM NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)