Odisha Will Manage With Its Resources, Do Not Want To Burden Centre: CM Patnaik On Yaas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik to review the condition of the state post to the severe cyclonic storm- Yaas. Reportedly, CM Patnaik did not ask for any assistance or relief packages from the PM to manage the aftermath of the cyclone. CM Patnaik, however, put forward the need for building a more resilient disaster management infrastructure in Odisha and long-term measures to protect the coast from storms. He suggested that Odisha's coast requires strong embankments as the state has been witnessing severe storms almost every year.

Naveen Patnaik via his Twitter handle gave insights about the meeting with PM.

As the country is at the peak of #COVID19 pandemic, we have not sought any immediate financial assistance to burden the Central Govt and would like to manage it through our own resources to tide over the crisis. #OdishaFightsYaas pic.twitter.com/1ScXEBp6LF — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 28, 2021

PM's visit to Odisha and West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Odisha and West Bengal post to the severe cyclone Yaas. He held meetings with the state administrations of both the states and conducted aerial surveys. Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha, appraised PM Modi of the condition of the state. PM Modi also met the West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, and briefly also Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following his meeting in Bhuvaneswar.

Aftermath of Cyclone Yaas

The severe cyclonic storm, Yaas that made landfall on May 26 over south Balasore, Odisha has ravaged the entire place along with its border areas. The storm has put the states of Odisha and West Bengal in great distress. Three persons have lost their lives, and the Baitarani river in Odisha has crossed the danger level to flood Anandpur and Akhuapada. In West Bengal, three lakh houses and 134 embankments were damaged.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed 46 teams in each state to rescue over 1000 people and remove more than 2,500 trees and electrical poles. The state administration of West Bengal evacuated 15 lakh people and Odisha state authorities evacuated around 5.8 lakh people prior to the landfall of the cyclone.