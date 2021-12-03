Odisha: Woman, brother-in-law get life term for killing husband over affair

Baripada, Dec 3 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced a 32-year-old woman and her brother-in-law, who were involved in an extramarital affair, to life imprisonment for killing her husband seven years ago.

District sessions judge Prabir Choudhary convicted the two for the murder of Siva Luhari.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the two.

The incident occurred at Dengam village in Khunta block on the night of August 23, 2014.

Hemalata Luhari and Siva's 34-year-old younger brother, Kasinath, strangled him with a plastic rope. The only eyewitness of the crime was her 8-year-old son. PTI CORR HMB NN NN

