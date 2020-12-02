Odisha: Women Trained To Drive Battery Vehicles To Collect Waste From Homes

The Kotpad Nagar Panchayat in Odisha has launched an amazing initiative to empower women, which at the same time also ensures a clean city. The Kotpad NAC has trained four women from the Self Help Groups to drive battery-operated vehicles to collect waste from over 4,500 homes in the city, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said in a tweet. The initiative will not just make the women of the city self-reliant, but it will also help keep the area clean and healthy.

In a unique initiative to empower women & provide employment, Kotpad NAC, Odisha has engaged 4 women from SHGs and trained them for driving battery-operated vehicles to collect segregated waste from 4,560 homes to keep the area clean and healthy. #SelfReliant #AatmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/4XPjMaLQ2E — Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (@MoHUA_India) December 1, 2020

COVID-induced hardships

Kotpad NAC, which is part of the Nowrangpur Lok Sabha constituency, has a population of over 16,000. The Kotpad Gram Panchayat was converted into a Notified Area Council in the 1960s, which officially made it an urban area. The nearest township with a business link is Chhattisgarh's Jagadalpur city.

The latest initiative by Kotpad NAC to hire four women for services is a big development in the area because of the COVID-19-induced economic hardships. Kotpad, like the rest of India, also suffered from the economic blows of the lockdown, which worsened after Odisha's 2.5 million migrant workers had to return to their home state.

Odisha was not prepared to handle the massive inflow of workers, which affected the livelihoods of people in most of the districts across the state, including Kotpad NAC. Even though the hiring is not at a large scale, it will help boost the women empowerment initiative in the state along with the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' and 'Clean India' movements launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a similar initiative, Indore, which is considered one of the cleanest cities in India, hired women drivers in the municipal corporation to drive waste collection vehicles. The initiative was started in 2015 and in the first year alone 50 women were hired under the programme.

