Odisha: World's Largest White Crocodile Park Reopens, Dharmendra Pradhan Pays Visit

After the conclusion of the annual census of estuarine crocodiles, Odisha's famed Bhitarkanika National Park reopened for tourists on Sunday, January 24. Located in the northeastern district of Kendrapara, the park is home to saltwater crocodiles, water monitor lizards, pythons and other endangered reptiles. As per a report by ANI, the park witnessed a huge footfall of locals as well as tourists on the initial day of its reopening.

Apart from residents, Odisha native and Union minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan also paid a visit to the park. Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Ashwini, a tourist who visited the park elaborated that it would give a boost to the state’s tourism. "Our group has come here for a picnic at Bhitarkanika National Park. The weather is so pleasant here and we enjoyed it a lot. It will give a boost to tourism," she said.

Anjali, another tourist visited the newly reopened park and revealed that she and her family had travelled from Cuttack for a picnic. “We have enjoyed it a lot and clicked several pictures of crocodiles, monkeys, birds while on the boat," she added excitingly. Multiple pictures from the reopening were shared online by ANI has become a huge hit ever since.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits Bhitarkanika National Park for crocodiles, in the state of Odisha



Visuals from inside the park pic.twitter.com/821Eu5GdYC — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2021

I Visited Bhitarkanika National Park and saw those crocs basking on sand with jaws wide open when I was 21-22 yrs old. That boat was called bhutbhutiya in local dialect. Wonderful place for wild life Enthusiasts & tourists. @incredibleindia @dpradhanbjp — The Saffron Tweeter (@Saffron_Tweeter) January 24, 2021

Yes. I am a local of that area. We call it bhutubhutiya because of the sound of the motor. — Prateek🎧 (@PrateekRoutray) January 24, 2021

About the park

Bhitarkanika is India’s second-largest mangrove ecosystem after the Sunderbans. The National park is essentially a network of creeks and canals which are inundated with waters from rivers Brahmani, Baitarani, Dhamra and Patasala forming a unique ecosystem.Bhitarkanika is home to the largest congregation of the endangered Salt Water Crocodile in the country.

"The other unique phenomenon is the Bagagahana or the heronry near Surajpore creek. Thousands of birds colonise the creek for nesting and the aerial acrobatics performed prior to the mating makes for an impressive sight. Bhitarkanika is also home to eight varieties of Kingfisher birds which is also a rarity. The erstwhile hunting porch of the Maharaja adds to its heritage value," the Odisha tourism website reads.

