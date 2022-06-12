Odisha's Active COVID-19 Cases At 153

Odisha reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 12,88,639, the health department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 as no new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Odisha now has 153 active cases.

So far, 12,79,307 patients have recovered from the disease, including 15 since Saturday.

The state's positivity rate was at 0.21 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 9,176 samples.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)