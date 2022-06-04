Odisha's active COVID-19 tally at 79

Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) Odisha reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 12,88,485, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 with no fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Odisha now has 79 active COVID-19 cases, while 12,79,227 people have recovered from the disease, including 13 on Friday.

The positivity rate was 0.11 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 10,127 samples. PTI HMB SBN SOM SOM

