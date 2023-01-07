Odisha’s Aska Police Station Among 3 Best Police Stations In India

Aska police station in Odisha’s Ganjam district has been selected as one of the three best police stations in the country for the year 2022 by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), official sources said.

Union Home minister Amit Shah will hand over the trophy to the inspector-in-charge of the police station in a function to be held in New Delhi later this month.

Joint director intelligence bureau of the MHA, Tarun Kumar has written a letter to Sunil Kumar Bansal, state’s Director General of Police about the selection of Aska as among the three best police stations.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a tweet has congratulated Aska police station as it has been selected as best police station in the country. Aska has also been declared as the best police station in CCTNS dashboard for 2022.

The ranking of police stations across the country is an annual exercise by the MHA, with the stations judged on the basis of 165 different parameters like crime rate, investigation and disposal of cases, infrastructure, and delivery of public service. About 20 per cent of the total points are also based on feedback about the police station from citizens, sources said.

The main objective of the ranking was to improve the quality of policing and make the police stations friendly, they added.

"We are very happy as our PS stood first in the country. It could be possible due to the team work and guidance of the SP (Ganjam) and Inspector General of Police, southern range from time to time," said Prasant Kumar Sahoo, inspector-in-charge, Aska police station.

It is for the second consecutive year that a police station in Ganjam district has featured among the top three police stations in the country. Gangapur police station was adjudged as the second best police station in the country in 2021.

A two-member team of the MHA had visited Aska police station on September 1 to assess the achievements in different categories to get the award, said Sahoo.

The team had also taken feed-backs from the public about the community policing and functioning of the station, sources said.

Besides performances on detection, disposal of various crimes, enforcement, steps taken to prevent crimes, implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS), the police station has also well infrastructure facilities like the women and child desk, child friendly corner, toilets etc, he said.