Odisha's Boudh sizzles at 44.5 degC, second-highest temp in India

Bhubaneswar, May 3 (PTI) Boudh recorded the second-highest temperature in the country on Tuesday as parts of Odisha boiled in the blazing sun, with 18 weather stations recording a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius or more, the Met office said.

Light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms occurred at a few places in interior and south-coastal Odisha, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The maximum temperature rose by around 1-2 degrees Celsius in some places and was above normal in several towns, according to the Met office.

The temperature soared to 44.5 degrees Celsius in Boudh, the second-highest along with two other weather stations in the country. Chandrapur in Maharashtra saw the day's highest maximum temperature at 45.2 degrees Celsius, the Met said.

The mercury was at 43.5 degrees Celsius in Angul and Subarnapur, and 43 in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Bolangir. It rose to 39 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar, three notches above average, the weather office said.

Baripada in Mayurbhanj district received 27.6 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, bringing the maximum temperature down to 30.2 degrees Celsius.

There was moderate downpour in Rayagada, Kalahandi, Bolangir and Gajapati districts over a 24-hour period till 8.30 am, it said.

Under the influence of the southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, scattered or widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of around 40-50 kmph can occur across the state during the next three-four days.

There will be no large change in the maximum temperature during the next four-five days. PTI HMB ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)