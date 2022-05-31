Odisha's COVID active tally dips to 70

Bhubaneswar, May 31 (PTI) Odisha recorded three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally 12,88,440, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 as no new death happened in the last 24 hours.

There are 70 active cases in the state at present. Seven more people recovered from the disease, taking the recoveries to 12,79,191, the department said.

The positivity rate was 0.03 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 11,510 samples, it added. PTI HMB SOM SOM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)