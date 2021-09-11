Odisha's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 700

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (PTI) Odisha’s daily detection of new COVID-19 cases dropped below 700 after a gap of three days as 630 more people including 116 children tested positive for the infection on Saturday, taking the state’s caseload to 10,15,713, a health department official said.

Eight fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 8,092, he said.

The deaths were reported from Cuttack (2) and one each from Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Malkangiri and Mayurbhanj districts.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

While 630 new cases were detected in 29 districts on Saturday, it was 745 on Friday, 771 on Thursday and 762 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection among the children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years on Saturday stands at 18.41 per cent against 15.97 per cent on Friday and 15.17 per cent on Thursday.

Of the 630 new cases, 368 were from quarantine centres while the remaining 262 were local contact cases. Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest of 221 new cases followed by Cuttack (118). Subarnapur district did not report any new cases during the last 24 hours.

Odisha now has 7,020 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 10,00,548 patients including 689 on Friday, recovered from the highly infectious disease. This marked a major milestone in the state crossing 10 lakh recovery figure, he said.

Incidentally, the number of daily recovery (689) on Friday was more than 630 new positive cases in last 24 hours on Saturday.

The state's daily test positivity rate (TPR) now stands at 0.98 per cent as 630 people tested positive out of 63,817 samples tested on Friday.

The state has thus far conducted over 1.87 crore samples for COVID-19. Odisha's positivity rate now stands at 5.40 per cent, the data released by the Health and Family Welfare department said.

The state has so far administered over 2.51 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people including over 62.31 lakh beneficiaries taking both doses of the jab.

Meanwhile, the state government has set a new target to inoculate 4.13 lakh people every day against its earlier target of 3.5 lakh daily.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra in a letter to all the District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDM & PHOs) to plan accordingly and meet the target set for their district.

"Taking into account the feedback received from Collectors, and the expected vaccine supply from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), the daily target for Covid vaccination has been revised," Mohapatra said.

In his letter, the ACS said MoHFW supplies all syringes for the Covid vaccination programme, while it is seen that the vaccine supply is made earlier than the syringe supply, causing a temporary shortage of syringes.

On shortage of syringes for vaccination, the state government allowed all districts to borrow required syringes (0.5ml / 1 ml / 2 ml) from the state (OSMCL) supply (meant for patients) and temporarily divert the same for Covid vaccination. Once MoHFW syringe supplies reach, the same can be recouped, he said. PTI AAM RG RG

