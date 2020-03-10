Stunning Images Show Devotees Celebrating Holi With Grandeur At Puri's Jagannath Temple

Holi was celebrated in full swing at the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri on Tuesday as devotees carried beautifully adorned palanquins of Lord Jagannath showering them with flowers and dancing to the tunes of devotional music as they mark the joyous festival of colours.

Holi assumes the name of 'Dol Purnima' in Odisha, and instead of placing the idols of Krishna and Radha on the swings, the devotees place the idol of Lord Jagannath. This is so to worship the deity at Jagannath in the Temple.

The palanquin - with the idol of Lord Jagannath on - was taken out in a procession around the main streets of the city. Devotees take turns to swing it while women danced around it and sang devotional songs.

Here is a set of mesmerising pictures from the celebration on March 10.

READ | Holi Celebration In Hyderabad: Events Across The City You Must Check Out

Holi, which marks the spring festival in Odisha, is celebrated for five days, and on the last and final day of the festival, the celebration reached full swing.

The idols from various villages were carried in veemanas and were assembled at an important place where swings are fixed. They swung the veemanas, and the devotees sang devotional songs accompanied by music in front of the idol.

READ | Delhi's Riot Affected Maujpur Gives Way To Joyous Holi Celebrations

In the evening, the milkmen carried palanquin on shoulders for Lord Krishna as devotees worshipped and prayed to God. The colourful celebration came to an end after idols were given a dip in a pond and taken back to the temple.

READ | Holi Celebration In Hyderabad: Events Across The City You Must Check Out

READ | President Kovind Extends Holi Greetings; Calls For 'peace, Joy And Prosperity'