Odisha's NaPSAT Students Win Big In NASA Rover Challenge, CM Congratulates

In a key development, 10 students from 42 Mouza in the Cuttack district of Odisha, associated with the Navonmesh Prasar Student Astronomy Team (NaPSAT) made the State and India proud by acquiring the third position in the high school division of NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge. The students who were selected in November 2020, were the first to be selected from India. They took part in the Human Exploration Rover Challenge that was conducted online and acquired the third position while two teams from the USA acquired the first and the second position.

It’s time to announce the overall winners! Finishing in 3rd place in the high school division is @NaPSATindia. @UAHMoonbuggy takes 3rd in the college division. pic.twitter.com/zNaxjNiml6 — NASA Rover Challenge (@RoverChallenge) April 16, 2021

Naveen Patnaik congratulates NaPSAT

Now the Chief Minister of the State Naveen Patnaik has come forward to congratulate NaPSAT for the achievement. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Patnaik first congratulated the institute for winning laurels for Odisha by securing the third position in the Nasa Rover Challenge. He then went on to highlight that the 'stellar achievement' has put the institute on the global map and has further made way to inspire more budding scientists and innovators.

"Congratulate NaPSAT for winning laurels for Odisha by securing the third position in NASA Rover Challenge. This stellar achievement puts the institute on the global map and will inspire more budding scientists & innovators. Best wishes for the future," he wrote.

Congratulate @NaPSATIndia on winning laurels for #Odisha by securing the third position in @NASA @RoverChallenge. This stellar achievment puts the institute on the global map and will inspire more budding scientists & innovators. Best wishes for future. pic.twitter.com/2mz236gEou — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 17, 2021

NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Organised annually, the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge is a design challenge, which encourages research and development of new technology for future mission planning and crewed space missions to other worlds. High school and college students are invited every year to take part in the competition and create a design that would transverse the boundaries of another world.

(CREDITS-NAVEEN_ODISHA/@ANI/PTI)