Odisha’s ‘Pata Dei’ Binapani Mohanty’s body consigned to flames

Cuttack, Apr 25 (PTI) The mortal remains of noted litterateur and Padma Shri awardee Binapani Mohanty were consigned to flames with full state honours here on Monday.

Her nephew Dr Biswadas Mohanty lit the funeral pyre in the presence of hundreds of people and officials, including Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner Ananya Das.

The body of the renowned writer was taken in a procession to the Sati Chaura crematorium here, as people lined up on the streets to pay their last respect to the departed soul.

Mohanty, who was a spinster, and affectionately called ‘Pata Dei’ (elder sister), died at her residence on Sunday night. She was 85.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others, have expressed grief over the demise of the legendary writer.

Mohanty’s literary career as a storyteller began with the publication of 'Gotie Ratira Kahani' in 1960.

She has more than 100 books to her credit, and her best-known works include 'Pata Dei', ‘Kasturi Mriga O Sabuja Aranya', 'Khela Ghara', 'Naiku Rasta', 'Bastraharana' and 'Andhakarara'.

As an academician, she taught economics at the Sailabala Women's College. Mohanty was also popular among the masses for being a votary of women's rights and empowerment. PTI AAM RBT RBT

