Odisha's Single-day COVID-19 Tally Breaches 1k-mark After 5 Months

Bhubaneswar, Jul 15 (PTI) Odisha recorded 1,043 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the highest single-day tally in five months, taking the caseload to 12,97,175, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state had on February 13 registered 1,148 cases.

The toll mounted to 9,128 after an 82-year-old man died of the disease in Sundargarh, it said.

Odisha currently has 4,825 active cases, while 12,83,169 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 479 since Thursday, it added.

Besides, 53 patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Single-day count has more than doubled since 470 cases on July 8.

The positivity rate jumped to 5.59 per cent from 4.18 per cent a day ago with the new cases having been detected after testing 18,664 samples.

As many as 100 children were among the new patients, the bulletin said.

Khurda, where state capital Bhubaneswar is situated, reported the highest number of new cases at 335, followed by 205 in Cuttack and 106 in Sundargarh, it added.

