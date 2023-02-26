‘Office Of People Of Maharashtra’: Koshyari Denies Opposition’s ‘puppet Of Centre’ Jibe

'Under my Governorship, the Raj Bhawan belonged to the common man and wasn't controlled by the Centre', said Bhagat Singh Koshyari speaking exclusively to Republic TV. He further stated that he didn’t mind taking pictures with the people during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic because his job was to keep the people happy.

Notably, amid regular friction between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and then-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the party's mouthpiece ‘Saamna’ in 2021 had accused the Governor of being a ‘puppet’ of the Centre and said, “The Governor is acting as a puppet of the Centre... You cannot fire at the state from the shoulders of the Governor," an editorial in the paper claimed.

Responding to the question of whether the opposition leaders were true in saying that the Maharashtra Raj Bhawan was an extension of the Central government's views, Koshyari said, "That was not an office of the BJP, that was an office of the people of Maharashtra."

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of people would come to me. Some would ask why do I lower my mask while taking pictures with the people and I would say that people come to meet me and wish to take a picture with the Governor and if I get COVID then it is okay. That person will be happy. Our job is to keep the people happy. So I tried as much as I could," he added.

Koshyari also asserted that he made the Raj Bhawan an office of the people and not a political party under his tenure. "I even told the Prime Minister when he was here for the inauguration to name it Lok Bhawan instead of Raj Bhawan. It didn't happen but he changed Rajpath to Kartavya path which I appreciate," he said.

In an article that appeared both in the Hindi and Marathi edition of the party’s mouthpiece ‘Dopahar Ka Saamna’ and ‘Saamna’ respectively, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was accused of acting like a ‘puppet’ of the Centre. The editorial read, "The Governor of a state should pursue the agenda of Government of the day and not that of the Opposition." And it also added, “The Governor is acting as a puppet of the Centre... You cannot fire at the State from the shoulders of the Governor."