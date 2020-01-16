Niyaz Khan Urges PM Modi To Give Citizenship Only To Honest People Under CAA

A deputy secretary from Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter to give Indian citizenship only to honest people under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019.

"As a writer and citizen of India, I request the honourable Prime Minister to consider this point. It's an urgent need of time. Only honest people should be citizens of the country," Niyaz Khan tweeted.

Trust me, if that is executed with true heart, most of public posts with government authority will be vacant. The honest people can get the opportunity to serve the nation — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) January 15, 2020

READ | Amit Shah Arriving For CAA Outreach, Tejashwi Issues NPR-NRC Challenge To CM Nitish Kumar

Khan also shared the view that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) must be against the corrupt people of the country.

NRC must be against all the people who steal government money. Every penny of the nation belongs to poor citizens who are struggling for bread and butter. Even the children have no cloth to cover themselves. Corrupt guys with government authority are responsible for their poverty — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) January 15, 2020

About CAA

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. The process of implementing the CAA has started with Uttar Pradesh becoming the first state to start the implementation process after the centre issued a gazette notification announcing that the CAA has come into effect from January 10, 2020.

READ | Sushil Modi Ready To Debate CAA, NRC & NPR In Bihar Assembly, Demands Caste-based Census

There have been widespread demonstrations across the country against the contentious law for the past several weeks. CAA was implemented in Uttar Pradesh amid massive protests in the state. The protestors are of the view that the law is "divisive" and "discriminative" for the people. Moreover, the Opposition asserts that the law goes against constitutional norms.

In the latest move against CAA, the Kerala Government challenged CAA in Supreme Court on Tuesday, citing it as violative of the Indian constitution and of the basic structure principle of secularism.

READ | BIG: Kerala Government Challenges CAA In Supreme Court, Becomes First State To Do So

READ | CAA, NRC Protest In East Delhi's Khureji

(With inputs from ANI)