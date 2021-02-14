Offices Can Resume Work After Disinfection If COVID-19 Cases Reported: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday rolled out revised COVID-19 guidelines for workplaces announcing that offices could resume work after proper disinfection without closing or sealing the premises after detection of a Coronavirus positive worker.

"If there are one or two COVID-19 cases reported at a workplace, the disinfection procedure will be limited to places/areas occupied and visited by the patient in past 48 hours and work can be resumed after disinfection as per laid down protocol," said the Health Ministry.

As per the guidelines, if a large number of cases are detected at the workplace, the whole block or building, as the case may be, must be disinfected. "Offices and other workplaces are relatively close settings, with shared spaces like workstations, corridors, elevators and stairs, parking places, cafeteria/canteens, meeting rooms, and conference halls, etc, COVID-19 infection can spread relatively fast among officials, staffs, and visitors,”, it said.

Meanwhile, as per the usual guidelines, mandatory hand hygiene and thermal screening of workers needed to be ensured at the entrance with only asymptomatic staff and visitors being allowed entry. Apart from these, maintaining a minimum distance of 6 feet in common places, use of face covers or masks at all times and frequent hand washing should be practiced as usual.

If any case of COVID-19 is detected at the workplace, the worker needs to be taken to a separate room or area where they are isolated from others at the workplace, as per the Ministry.

"A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority and accordingly further advice shall be made regarding the management of the case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection. The management of cases and contacts will be done as per the existing protocol," it said.

Offices in containment zones, however, would continue to remain closed except for medical and essential services. "Only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up," it further mentioned.

(With Agency Inputs)