Official Suspended For Administering COVID-19 Vaccine To Karnataka Minister At Home

In a key development, the health official who had administered the COVID-19 vaccine to Karnataka's Agriculture Minister BC Patil and his wife at their residence going against the COVID-19 vaccination norms has been suspended. The order of suspension was issued by the Commissioner of the Health and Family Welfare Department Dr KV Thrilok Chandra.

Elaborating on the same, Chandra asserted that he has suspended the Taluk Health Officer of Hirekerur in Haveli district Dr Z R Makhandar from government service pending inquiry of dereliction of duty." Despite repeated instructions, the vaccination was given at the residence," he said justifying the suspension. This came after the District Health Officer recommended disciplinary action against the health officer, noting in his report that the health officer had given the vaccine shot to the Minister and his family without consulting the District Health Officer or the Deputy Commissioner.

Agriculture Minister administered the vaccine at home

The Agriculture Minister BC Patil on March 2, called the taluk health official and his staff to his residence and he and his wife received got jab at home. He later took to social media to share the image of the same, which in a few minutes became viral, with people all over raising questions and hurling accusations.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 1, the Central government had permitted people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities to get vaccinated in the nearby healthcare centres, but instead of going to the health centre and getting vaccinated, he chose to get the vaccination at home, along with his wife.

