Officials Asked To Prepare Master Plan To Shift Arunachal’s Lone Sainik School To Permanent Building

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday asked the state education department to prepare a master plan for shifting the state’s lone Sainik School from a temporary building to a permanent structure.

The school is presently functioning from pre-fabricated temporary structures at Niglok in East Siang district, an official release said.

Chairing a meeting here, Mein asked the education department to constitute a committee to inspect the proposed site at Ledum in East Siang district and submit the report at the earliest.

A decision was taken to continue with the facility in Niglok for another three years till infrastructure is developed at the permanent site.

Noting that the infrastructure created for industrial units will be used for the accommodation of teachers and students, the deputy chief minister said later it would be handed back to those units, the release said.

The decision to shift the Sainik School was taken keeping in view the possible emission of smoke, and pollutants from the industrial units as the school is situated adjacent to the Industrial Growth Centre (IGC). Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering had earlier said that he would donate 200 acres of land at Ledum for the establishment of the school.

The institution at Niglok had started its first academic session on August 27, 2018, with 60 students.

To date, 235 pupils have been admitted to the school.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)