Officials Foil Bid To Marry Off 4 Minor Girls In Maharashtra's Jalna District

Officials in Jalna district of Maharashtra on Tuesday saved two minor girls from getting married thanks to the timely inputs given by a dedicated child helpline.

The marriages were supposed to take place in Mhasrul village in Jaffrabad tehsil and at Kanakwadi Tanda in Partur tehsil. One of the would-be brides was found to be 16 years old and another was 14 years old, an official release said.

The information about these marriages was received by the Child Helpline (1098).

Members of the child protection committee reached the spots and counselled the parents of the girls. The parents and the minor girls gave a written assurance to the members about not entering wedlock, the release said.