Officials Seek Public Help To Trace Origin Of 12 Tamil Nadu Idols In Singapore Museum

As a part of the restoration of stolen temple idols from the state of Tamil Nadu, the special wing created under the Tamil Nadu police, the Idol Wing CID (IWCID) had been reaching out to several countries and their museums, auction centres, and other artefact houses to identify the ones that were stolen from the state.

Hundreds of idols traced in different countries

So far more than a hundred such idols have been traced in different countries like the United States of America, England, Australia, France, etc. All these idols have been stolen and exported to foreign countries through black markets for crores of rupees. The IWCID has been coordinating with the Tamil Nadu Government, the Union Government, and the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to legally retrieve and restore the idols that belong to our country.

The IWCID officials are constantly searching through all the websites of places that have idols throughout the world. Recently, the IWCID discovered that the "Asian Civilization Museum of Singapore" had listed around 12 metal idols and artefacts on their website that belonged to the state of Tamil Nadu in India. It is submitted that these idols are currently in the custody of the Asian Civilization Museum of Singapore and that these have been purchased in the years between 1993 to 2000 from unknown idol traffickers.

Crime case registered

In this connection, a criminal case has been registered in Idol Wing CID Crime under sections 457(2), 380(2), 465, 468, 471, 411(2), and 414.

Though the IWCID is currently investigating the matter to trace back the origin of these 12 idols, the exact source of the temple or the ownership of these idols is yet to be identified. Therefore, the IWCID has now reached out to the public seeking support to trace the origin.

"We have been trying to bring back our stolen heritage and we have achieved in bringing hundreds of idols and artefacts so far and have restored them where they belonged. We are currently investigating these 12 idols found in Singapore, and we are confident that with the help of our people, we will soon retrieve them and bring them back to our land", says Dinakaran, Inspector General, Idol Wing CID exclusively to Republic.

Cash award announced

The IWCID has announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for anybody who has credible information about the idols that have been discovered in the museum in Singapore. The photos of all the 12 idols have also been released based on which any information about their origin can be provided to the IWCID. They have issued the contact numbers of the higher officials in the IWCID for anyone to immediately contact if relevant information is available.

9840190505 - Additional Superintendent of Police (IWCID)

9498131040 - Deputy Superintendent of Police (IWCID)

9942916632 - Inspector (IWCID)