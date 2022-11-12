Officials Walk Through Snow For 6 Hours To Reach Polling Booth At 12,000 Ft In Himachal

The polling season is upon us and Himachal Pradesh is the first state to enter the elections to retain or select a new Chief Minister. Voting for the Assembly elections in the state started at 8 pm on November 12 and saw a satisfactory voter turnout till 5:30 pm when the single-phase polls ended. What became special this year, however, is the enthusiasm and dedication of the polling officials who made it to the booths despite the highly unfavourable conditions.

One such example surfaced from the Chasak Batori polling station in the Bharmaur assembly constituency of the Chamba district, where officials travelled through thick snow to collect the votes of 93 registered voters.

According to ANI, the polling booth was located at an altitude of 12,000 feet and the officials arrived at the booth in six hours through a 15-km-long journey. In a video shared by the news agency, three officers are seen braving the thick snow blanket with the necessary polling equipment.

Hard work pays off with high voter turnout

The dedication of the polling officers paid off as the Bharmaur constituency saw a 75.26 per cent voter turnout as 70 registered voters out of 93 exercised their franchise. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the overall voter turnout was 66 per cent till 5 pm in the 7,881 booths installed across the state. The EVMs and the VVPATs were sealed after the polling concluded and the counting of the votes will be conducted on December 8.

Himachal Pradesh elections 2022

The elections were conducted across 68 constituencies to elect a new government which is currently being led by BJP's Jai Ram Thakur. The ECI revealed that 55,92,828 voters were eligible for the polls out of which 27,37,845 were women, 28,54,945 were men and 38 were from the third gender. Out of the 12 districts, Kangra saw the installation of the most number of booths (1,625) whereas the Lahaul-Spiti district had the lowest at 92. Three auxiliary booths were also set up in Dharamshala's Sidhbari, Baijnath's Bara Bhangal and Kasauli's Dhillon.