Ohmium Exports Its First 'Made In India' Hydrogen Electrolyzer Unit To US

Renewable energy startup Ohmium International has successfully shipped its first unit of electrolyzer to the United States through its Indian subsidiary. The company said that this is the first step towards establishing India as a global hub for green hydrogen generation. As per the statement by Ohmium International, the electrolyzer has been manufactured by Ohmium at its Bengaluru plant, India's first green hydrogen electrolyzer Gigafactory. The plant was set up to ensure the availability of end-to-end solutions within the country and reduce dependency on imports.

This development is an important step with the nation's 'Make in India' and net-zero emission commitments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Climate Summit (COP26) in Glasgow that green hydrogen is key to India's goal of attaining net-zero emissions. India will be altering the current situation where the entire hydrogen production is through fossil fuels. The COP26 Energy Transition Council (ETC) had said that an instant transition to clean energy would be critical in meeting the Paris Agreement goals. India was keen to scale up green hydrogen and make its usage compulsory in industries like petroleum refineries and fertilizer industries. This will also invite investments in innovation across energy efficiency, renewable energy and emission-free green hydrogen.

Ohmium’s on their first export

Arne Ballantine, CEO and Co-Founder, Ohmium said, "The first shipment of a product is a big moment for any company. This is especially exciting for Ohmium as well as all of our suppliers in India because it proves beyond a doubt that both manufacturing and technology excellence in the field of green hydrogen generation are in India's wheelhouse. We feel that when we export Ohmium products from India we are pushing the boundaries of the Prime Minister's "AatmaNirbhar Bharat" and "National Hydrogen Mission" - in a good way - by expanding the global impact of these programs.”

Ahmad Chatila, Chairman, Ohmium, said that the firm is constantly working towards providing innovative, scalable, profitable, flexible, and safe solutions which can be leveraged to achieve competitive levelized costs of hydrogen, supporting the growth of India's economy. "We are confident of Green Hydrogen as the fuel of the future owing to its enormous potential, numerous applications across sectors and a zero-carbon footprint. Currently, our factory has a manufacturing capacity of approximately 1/2 GW per year, and we can rapidly expand it to 2 GW per year to facilitate India's accelerated transition to clean energy systems," he concluded.

(with ANI inputs)