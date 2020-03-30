Oil Companies Announce Ex-gratia Of 5L For Casualty Of LPG Delivery Agents Due To COVID-19

Oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum on Monday announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh, as a one-time special measure, in the case of death of personnel involved in LPG distribution due to the COVID-19 virus. This move by the oil companies was welcomed by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas as hundreds of delivery agents risk their lives every day transporting LPG to people's homes amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

'No shortage of LPG'

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Chairman, Mukesh Kumar Surana assured the citizens that there was enough availability of fuel-- petrol, diesel and LPG as the country withdraws into a 21-day lockdown period. He also urged the people to not indulge in panic buying, as all refineries were working as per usual.

"There is no shortage of any essential services, petrol or diesel. Our refineries are working as per requirement. Our refineries are working to ensure that every necessary product is produced and supplied and delivered on time," said the HPCL Chairman.

Mukesh Surana also assured the people that their distribution channels for LPG were open asking them to not hoard LPG cylinders in fear of the lockdown. "Our distribution channels are open. Our delivery boys are working and delivering LPG to the households. My request to all people is, do not panic, we are supplying as per requirement. Don't buy anything in panic," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)