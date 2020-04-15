Ola Cabs Collaborates With Delhi Govt To Provide Emergency Services; Plans More States

Cab-hailing platform Ola has tied-up with different state administrations to ferry non-COVID-19 emergency supplies to hospitals amid lockdown. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Spokesperson and head of communications at Ola Anand Subramanian said that recently Ola collaborated with the Delhi government for emergency medical trips and is looking to expand its services to many other states.

Speaking to Republic TV Subramanian said, "We started with the Bangalore city and enabled Ola emergency. The idea behind 'Ola emergency' is to ensure that citizens have access to safe, clean mobility experience to reach hospitals and banks. The services are designed in a way that can be taken through n forth hospitals."

"We have a maximum of thousand of hospitals across many cities like Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Vizag, Varanasi, Nashik, Gurgaon, Patna and a few more to be added. I think the public is stressed as they have very very limited options which are why collaboration is essential to make a reliable option available for consumers," he added.

Further speaking about hygiene he said, "In the cities where already the service is available we have handpicked a fleet of cars according to the quality standards, there are also network trained drivers and every driver has been given masks and sanitizers to maintain hygiene. Everything has been done to ensure the highest level of hygiene is practiced. We have mapped hospitals in every city and customers can book a ride from those hospitals itself. we have gone deeply this time to ensure we are being used for the right reasons."

