Ola Futurefactory To Be Run Entirely By Women, To Employ Over 10,000 Women

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO of Ola, announced on Monday that the company's manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, Ola Futurefactory, will be run entirely by women. According to Bhavish, the Ola Futurefactory will be the world's "largest all-women factory." "Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women!" he stated.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women: Ola CEO

Aatmanirbhar Bharat requires Aatmanirbhar women!



Proud to share that the Ola Futurefactory will be run ENTIRELY by women, 10,000+ at full scale! It’ll be the largest all-women factory in the world!!🙂



Met our first batch, inspiring to see their passion!https://t.co/ukO7aYI5Hh pic.twitter.com/7WSNmflKsd — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 13, 2021

Ola Futurefactory, which spans 500 acres, will employ over 10,000 women when manufacturing reaches full capacity. In the first phase, the company indicated that it would begin with a 10 lakh annual production capacity and subsequently scale it up to a 20 lakh capacity based on market demand.

Bhavish Aggarwal noted, "Today, I am proud to announce that Ola Futurefactory, will be run entirely by women. We welcomed the first batch this week and at full capacity, Futurefactory will employ over 10,000 women, making it the world’s largest women-only factory and the only all-women automotive manufacturing facility globally."

10,000 women to power global EV revolution

Ola Electric said that once completed, its plant would have an annual capacity of one crore units, or "15% of the world's total two-wheeler manufacturing." In fact, studies suggest that simply granting women equal labour-force participation can boost India's GDP by 27%. However, this will necessitate active and conscious efforts from all of us, particularly in manufacturing, where involvement remains the lowest at only 12%. To make India the world's manufacturing hub, we must prioritise upskilling and creating jobs for our female workforce, said Aggarwal.

The founder of Ola noted that providing economic possibilities for women improves not just their lives, but also the lives of their families and the entire community.

Ola Electric delayed the sale of its electric scooter S1 by a week last week, to September 15, citing "technical issues" in making the website for orders available to customers on Wednesday. "For India to be the world’s manufacturing hub, we must prioritize upskilling and generating employment for our women workforce," he stated.

Last month, the business debuted the Ola S1 electric scooter in two variants: S1 and S1 Pro, priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies).

Image: @bhash/Twitter