Ola Launches ‘Drive The Driver Fund’ To Offer Relief To The Driver Community Amid COVID-19

Indian ride-sharing company Ola launched the campaign 'Drive the Driver Fund’ under its social welfare arm, Ola Foundation in a bid to support auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi drivers amid COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

The campaign aims to raise funds through contributions from the Ola group, Indian investors and via crowdfunding platforms to support the families of drivers affected due to COVID-19 pandemic. As the driver community has been hit hard financially, owing to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, Ola's initiative aims to bring together multiple stakeholders for their support.

Ola group pledges 20 crores

The Ola group and its employees pledged to contribute 20 crores to the fund, as a starter, while Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, Ola decided to forgo his one year’s salary. This fund will provide emergency support and essential supplies to drivers and their families, including access to free medical consultation.

Elaborating on the measures, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said, “The crisis at this time has left thousands of drivers who form the backbone of shared mobility without an income. To support them in this testing time, we are launching the ‘Drive the Driver’ fund which will provide bare-necessities to all driver-partners in the form of essential supplies and free medical and emergency support.”

