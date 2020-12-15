Ola To Invest 2,400 Crore To Set Up Largest Scooter Manufacturing Facility In Tamil Nadu

In an attempt to make India a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, mobility platform Ola on Monday signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Tamil Nadu government for an investment of Rs 2,400 crore to power its new business vertical that aims to sell green vehicle technologies in India and other markets worldwide. Taking to Twitter, Ola Chairman and Chief Executing Officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal said that with this initiative of setting up a factory in Tamil Nadu, Ola will be able to create 10,000 jobs & showcase India's capability to manufacture global products.

Thanking Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami for his support, Chairman & CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, "Excited to announce the world’s largest scooter factory in Tamil Nadu. An investment of 2,400cr, it'll create 10,000 jobs & showcase India's capability to manufacture global products."

Ola to set up a scooter manufacturing facility

OLA Chairperson and CEO, Bhavish Aggrawal said that this initiate by Ola to set up world's largest scooter manufacturing facility is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme. He also said that this new factory will help catalyse the reduction of India's import dependence in key future sectors like electric vehicles, boost local manufacturing, create jobs and also improve the technical expertise in the country.

Ola said in a statement that this upcoming electric scooter manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu will help galvanise India's electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem and also establish India as a key player in the EV manufacturing space. The mobility platform also said it believed that India, with its unique skill-sets, manpower and demography is well placed to be a global hub for the cutting-edge manufacturing of EVs. Ola's new factory will not only cater to customers in India to customers across the world including Europe, Asia, Latin America and more.

