Five Dead As Old Building Collapses In Maharashtra’s Amravati; Govt Announces Compensation

Five people were killed and two others were injured after an old building collapsed in the city of Amravati in Maharashtra on Sunday evening, October 30, Amravati police said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expressing condolences for the people who lost their lives informed a comprehensive enquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Informing about the incident Fadnavis stated, five people died and two were injured in the building collapse in Amravati. “Five people have died and 2 have been injured in the collapse of an old building in Amravati. Debris removal is currently underway,” he said. Further, he said, “An inquiry has been ordered. I am in touch with the Collector. The Divisional Commissioner has been ordered to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident.”

Five people died and one got injured after a dilapidated building collapsed in the Prabhat Cinema area of Amravati: Amravati Police

Govt to bear the cost of treatment of injured

He also stated the Chief Minister out of his relief fund has announced compensation for the families of the deceased and the cost of the treatment of the people injured in the incident will be borne by the state government.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives in this incident. We all share in the grief of his family. Chief Minister Eknathrao Shinde has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Also, the state government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured,” he said.

Amravati police commissioner Dr Arti Singh said, "The building located in Prabhat Chowk area of the city collapsed, killing five persons and injuring two others."

अमरावती येथे एक जुनी इमारत कोसळून झालेल्या दुर्घटनेत 5 जणांचा मृत्यू झाला असून, 2 जखमी आहेत. मलबा हटविण्याचे काम सध्या सुरु आहे. जिल्हाधिकार्‍यांशी मी संपर्कात आहे.

या घटनेची सर्वंकष चौकशी करण्याचे आदेश विभागीय आयुक्तांना देण्यात आले आहेत.

(1/3) — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 30, 2022

Strict action against accused

The people trapped in the debris of the wreckage of the building after the collapse were being rescued, said District Collector Pavneet Kaur and added an investigation will be done and strict action will be taken against those responsible for the mishap.

It is to be noted that a notice was already issued in July against the old and dilapidated building by the civic official of the Amravati Municipal Corporation.