Old grenade found submerged in water under DND flyway

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) A group of divers who usually scout the Hindon canal for coins found an old grenade inside an earthen pot from the riverbed under the Delhi-Noida Direct flyway near east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, police said on Sunday.

Teams of Delhi Police's Special Cell and the National Security Guard (NSG) were called to the spot at Saturday night who then defused the grenade and cordoned-off the area, they said.

The men, residents of the Yamuna Khadar area, were swimming and scouting the river when they found the grenade. It was old and rusted, and was defused easily by the NSG team, the police said.

An FIR under section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act was registered at the Mayur Vihar police station, and further investigation is being carried out, Additional PRO, Delhi Police, Abhishek Kumar said.

"The grenade is a rusted old piece. We suspect that someone threw the pot from the bridge in the river. The police conducted an enquiry and analysed footage but have not found anything suspicious," a senior police officer said.

The police suspect the grenade might have been discarded a long time ago.

"We are not sure and are looking for leads but nothing has come up. There's no security threat…," the officer said. PTI AMP IJT

