As Humans Stay Inside Amid Lockdown, Olive Ridley Turtles Return To Reclaim Odisha's Beach

General News

Over eight lakh Olive Ridley turtles have returned to the coasts of Odisha, at the Gahirmatha beach and the rookeries in Rushikulya, for mass nesting.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:

In the absence of humans in public places due to the nationwide 21-days lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, nature has begun to flourish. Over eight lakh Olive Ridley turtles have returned to the coasts of Odisha, at the Gahirmatha beach and the rookeries in Rushikulya, for mass nesting.

READ | Kerala Reports Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases At 176 In India, Tests Over 5000 Samples

READ | PM Modi Wishes A Speedy Recovery For Boris Johnson; Calls The British PM A 'fighter'

Mass nesting of Olive Ridleys at Odisha

According to reports, Olive Ridley sea turtles have been returning to the shores of India every season for their synchronized nesting in mass numbers. The female turtles reportedly return to the same beach from where they hatched, to lay their eggs. And the coast of Odisha is the largest mass nesting site for them. However, human intrusion and the piles of waste on the coast has kept them from nesting in 2019. 

However, with restrictions in place for the COVID-19 threat which has prevented possible intrusion by humans, especially tourists, lakhs of Olive Ridley turtles have returned to Gahirmatha beach and the rookeries in Rushikulya for mass nesting.

READ | Video Of Sea Turtles Laying Eggs At Odisha's Beach Is The Cutest Thing On Internet

READ | COVID-19 Crisis: NDRF Chief Says 6000 Personnel, 12 Battalions Across Country On Standby

First Published:
