As Humans Stay Inside Amid Lockdown, Olive Ridley Turtles Return To Reclaim Odisha's Beach

In the absence of humans in public places due to the nationwide 21-days lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, nature has begun to flourish. Over eight lakh Olive Ridley turtles have returned to the coasts of Odisha, at the Gahirmatha beach and the rookeries in Rushikulya, for mass nesting.

Mass nesting of Olive Ridleys at Odisha

According to reports, Olive Ridley sea turtles have been returning to the shores of India every season for their synchronized nesting in mass numbers. The female turtles reportedly return to the same beach from where they hatched, to lay their eggs. And the coast of Odisha is the largest mass nesting site for them. However, human intrusion and the piles of waste on the coast has kept them from nesting in 2019.

However, with restrictions in place for the COVID-19 threat which has prevented possible intrusion by humans, especially tourists, lakhs of Olive Ridley turtles have returned to Gahirmatha beach and the rookeries in Rushikulya for mass nesting.

ARRIBADA ~Spanish Word - means 'Arrival' 🐢

Refers to mass-nesting event when 1000s of Turtles come ashore at the same time to lay eggs on the same beach.

Interestingly, females return to the very same beach from where they first hatched, to lay their eggs.

