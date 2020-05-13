Last Updated:

'Amazing Wonder': Olive Ridley Turtle Hatchlings Emerge From Goa Beach Nest; CM Posts Clip

Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant on Tuesday shared a video of Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings emerging out from their nest at Morjim beach.

Written By
Brigitte Fernandes
Olive Ridley Turtle

Olive Ridley turtles hatchlings have been spotted at Morjim beach in Goa. Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant on Tuesday shared a video clip of the 'amazing wonders of nature' emerging out from their nest at Morjim beach on his official Twitter account. Sawant informed that apart from the Morjim beach there are few more important beaches like Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibagh that attract turtles for nesting in Goa.

READ | ‘Nature rehabilitation’: Baby Olive Ridley turtles make their way to sea, watch

Watch the 'Amazing wonders of nature' here:

The nesting of the turtles at Goa each year is an annual occurrence.

READ | Goa: 95 pc industries have resumed operations, says CM

Black Panther spotted at Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary

A few days back the Chief Minister also shared an image of a Black Panther walking majestically in the wild. The predator was recorded in the camera at Patiem Beat of Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary, South Goa. The image now has 4K likes on Twitter.

READ | Goa: Congress demands judicial probe into deaths at COVID isolation wards

READ | Goa CM hails PM for Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all