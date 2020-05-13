'Amazing Wonder': Olive Ridley Turtle Hatchlings Emerge From Goa Beach Nest; CM Posts Clip

Olive Ridley turtles hatchlings have been spotted at Morjim beach in Goa. Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant on Tuesday shared a video clip of the 'amazing wonders of nature' emerging out from their nest at Morjim beach on his official Twitter account. Sawant informed that apart from the Morjim beach there are few more important beaches like Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibagh that attract turtles for nesting in Goa.

Watch the 'Amazing wonders of nature' here:

Amazing wonders of nature! Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings emerging out from the last nest at Morjim. Along with Morjim, Mandrem, Agonda and Galgibagh are important beaches in Goa which attracts turtle for nesting. pic.twitter.com/UjuoIC9hP4 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 12, 2020

The nesting of the turtles at Goa each year is an annual occurrence.

Black Panther spotted at Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary

A few days back the Chief Minister also shared an image of a Black Panther walking majestically in the wild. The predator was recorded in the camera at Patiem Beat of Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary, South Goa. The image now has 4K likes on Twitter.

A great glimpse of Goa's rich wildlife. Black Panther camera trapped at Patiem Beat of Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/p7IVuHDLP1 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 6, 2020

