Olympian Claims Ex-Kerala Women's Commission Chief Backed Accused In Sexual Assault Case

Days after MC Josephine was forced to step down as the Kerala Women's Commission chief, Olympian Mayookha Johny has accused her of siding with an accused in a sexual assault case involving her friend. MC Josephine faced severe flak over the Visamaya death case and her attitude towards callers on a live television programme following which she had to step down as the Kerala Women's Commission chief.

Levelling fresh allegations on ex-Kerala Women's Commission chief MC Josephine, Mayookha Johny - who represented India in the 2012 Summer Olympics - told reporters on Monday that Josephine along with a few police officers, an ex-minister and others had supported the accused in a sexual assault case. Mayookha Johny claimed that the incident allegedly occurred in 2016 when the accused - Chungath Johnson - had raped a woman, taken videos of her in a compromising position and had threatened her constantly.

Mayookha pointed out that the woman had filed the complaint in March 2021 after one of the accused's friends allegedly distributed notices in 2020 to the colony in which the survivor was living, claiming that they had videos of the survivor. The survivor, who reportedly got married in 2018, filed a complaint with the police at the Kollam district after her husband gained knowledge of the assault following which the case was transferred to the Aloor Police Station, Mayookha Johny told reporters. The Kerala athlete further alleged that attempts were made to sabotage the case and claimed that the accused had even threatened the survivor's husband after she gave a statement in front of the First Class magistrate following which she was taken for a medical check-up.

Kerala Women's Commission chairperson tells caller to continue 'suffering'

Last week, ex-Kerala Women's Commission chief MC Josephine had asked a caller to 'continue suffering' from domestic abuse after she revealed to the official that no complaint had been lodged against her husband or his kin regarding the matter. The ex-Kerala Women's Commission chairperson was taking complaints via phone on a live television programme while she made the offhand remark to a caller from Eranakulam, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

In the video that went viral, the ex-Kerala Women's Commission chairperson was seen speaking to a caller identified as 'Libina' in a disgruntled and somewhat frustrated tone. Amid disturbance and a small delay in answering MC Josephine's question, Libina had told the Kerala Women's Commission chief that she was married in 2014 and that she was subjected to domestic abuse by both her husband and her mother-in-law. An irritated MC Josephine was then seen snapping at the caller over the 'background noise' while also making expressions that presumably amount to irritation and disappointment.

Previously in 2020, ex-Kerala State Women's Commission chief M C Josephine had courted controversy when she had said that the commission had taken action in cases against CPI(M) leaders in an impartial manner and that her "party" was also functioning like "a court and a police station."