The incidence of terror attacks has been increasingly reported across the world. Commenting on India's stance on terrorism, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, August 26, said India has always been against terrorism and expansionism and is capable of defending its borders. Speaking from Ladakh, Om Birla said expansionist policies lead to disputes on borders and India has always been against expansionism.

Birla is currently in Ladakh for the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the Union Territory.

Referring to the India-China border clash, "India is capable of defending its borders. Our brave soldiers are guarding the borders. India always gives the message that all countries develop, democracy gets strengthened but there should not be an expansionist policy".

Further speaking on Pakistan's support to the Taliban terror organizations and challenges posed by the ongoing Afghanistan situation, Birla said that India has always pitched for an end to terrorism in the world.

He added, "The land of Ladakh gives a message of peace. I hope that all countries will make an action plan to end terrorism by strengthening democracy".

Addressing the situation of Jammu and Kashmir post revocation of Article 370, he said democracy has been strengthened after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir and the government wants early assembly elections.

Birla said, "Ladakh's development should be done according to the geographical location and expectations of the people".

Press release from Lok Sabha

The press release from the Lok Sabha said in a statement that the 'Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the Empowerment of Panchayati Raj institutions in Leh, Ladakh was a unique initiative of the Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla. "A first of its kind program. It is intended to strengthen the institutions of governance and planning at the grass-root level," the statement read. Om Birla while speaking to ANI about the program said, "Development will be done as per the geological requirements of Ladakh. This effort would also be taken to make the local population 'Atma Nirbhar'. Tourism will be bolstered to generate employment opportunities for locals." Since the Union territory (UT) of Ladakh depends mostly on Tourism, Om thought that this idea would further open up new job opportunities for the UT and help get more people employed. This initiative would further boost PM Modi's 'Atma Nirbhar' plan.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI)