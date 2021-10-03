Om Birla, Harivansh To Participate In G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit In Rome

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and the secretary generals of both Houses of Parliament will participate in the seventh G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit. An eight-member parliamentary delegation from India will be at the Summit scheduled to be held on October 7 and October 8 in Italy's capital, Rome.

News agency ANI reported, quoting Parliament sources, that the Summit will witness discussions on issues related to social and economic crises amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will be the keynote speaker, and president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Duarte Pacheco, will address the Summit in the opening session.

Sources were quoted by ANI as saying, "The seventh G-20 Parliamentary Speakers Summit will also discuss rebooting economic growth in terms of social and economic environmental sustainability and 'Sustainability and food Security after the COVID-19 pandemic".

The Presidency of the G20 is held by Italy since 1 December 2020. The international community in 2021 will focus on overcoming challenges posed by the pandemic and will address issues related to climate change.

Parliamentary meeting on achieving SDG goals

According to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the first global Parliamentary meeting on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was attended by over 70 parliaments representing all regions of the world in September end. The meeting aimed to discuss the challenges faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how to turn the hurdles into opportunities.

Duarte Pacheco, IPU President, said “Parliamentarians are instrumental in the realisation of the SDGs through the ability to turn the voluntary commitment to the SDGs into enforceable laws, to hold governments to account on development policy choices and strategies, and the adoption of national budgets. At the IPU, we commend the efforts and commitment made by parliaments especially during this period that dramatically shook our lives, but at the same time we are convinced that only if the SDGs are firmly embedded in the work of parliaments, we could start seeing effective progress and results.”

Many attempts are made including through the IPU to implement the 17 SDGs but with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the progress has been delayed, or in some cases reversed.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI/ANI)