Om Birla Lauds Emergence Of Ladakh As 'self-reliant Entity', Calls It 'exemplary'

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Friday appreciated the beauty of Ladakh and lauded the way it has emerged as a self-reliant entity. Talking about peace-loving people and the serenity that exists in Ladakh, he said that the Union Territory has made an exemplary development concerning its geographical and many other challenges.

Om Birla speaks on the development in Ladakh

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Parliamentary Outreach Programme at the Sindhu Sanskritik Kendra, Leh, he emphasized that the national interest should be the centre focus followed by the interest of the people. He also highlighted the development journey of Ladakh which has recently received a boost after its separation as a Union Territory. The separation of Ladakh has ensured participatory development opportunities for the people living in the region through the spirit of solidarity and collective efforts, he added.

Further, talking about the tourism sector in Ladakh, Birla said that it has immense potential, rich architecture, handicrafts, and other products which strengthens the base for the development of the region and the people. He also appreciated the contribution of the people of Ladakh towards India's defence and said that they have always been ready to sacrifice for the nation.

The Lok Sabha speaker also spoke about the democratic institutions in different regions. He said that through regular discussions and constructive dialogue, the faith of the people in a democracy is strengthened.

Third Parliamentary Outreach Programme in Ladakh

The program was initiated for the empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions of the Union Territory of Ladakh and was attended by several officials including the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai and Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Chemical and Fertilisers, Bhagwat Khuba, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur, Member of Parliament Satya Pal Singh, and many others. Lok Sabha speaker Birla is also said to visit Pangong Lake and Nubra Valley to meet Panchayat representatives.

It is the third Outreach programme. The first Outreach Programme was organised at Dehradun, Uttarakhand on January 8, and the second Outreach Programme was organised at Shillong on 26 February for the state of Meghalaya and the other North Eastern states.

With ANI inputs

Image Credits: PTI