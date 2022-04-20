Om Birla Says Vietnam 'an Important Part In India's Act East Policy, Indo-Pacific Vision'

Vietnam is one of India's closest ally and an important partner in the country's Act-East policy and Indo-Pacific vision, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday. He made the remarks during his meeting with the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong on the second day of his visit to the country.

Expanding on his dialogue, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla underlined the common challenges and shared views on the developmental perspectives between both countries and stated that India and Vietnam can extend their cooperation in areas such as climate change and sustainable development, health care, and the digital economy.

India-Vietnam partnership in Defence, Trade and Economic ties

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the Vietnamese leader to further strengthen the defence ties with India and also stressed the shared vision of both countries in the defence sector. He also noted the important role of the defence partnership between both countries in contributing to the peace, security, and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. Moreover, LS speaker Om Birla highlighted that the India-Vietnam defence partnership is growing in areas like the defence industry, maritime security, capacity building programs, and UN peacekeeping.

On widening the trade ties, Birla expressed hope that the bilateral trade between both countries should reach US$15 billion, adding that in spite of disruptions during the pandemic, the trade between both countries reached US$13 billion. He also stated that strong and reliable supply chains should be built between both countries.

Partnership in the Energy sector

Om Birla also hailed the long-term and mutually beneficial partnership between India and Vietnam in the energy sector. Expressing hope that the ONGC Videsh Limited's (OVL) contract will be extended for 15 more years, Om Birla mentioned OVL has been operating in Vietnam and involved in offshore power projects for more than three decades.

MP delegation led by LS Speaker Om Birla

An Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Om Birla, arrived on Tuesday in Hanoi, Vietnam on a three-day tour. They engaged in bilateral meetings with several senior leaders from Vietnam.

According to an official statement, the parliamentary delegation will include Members of Parliament (MPs) CP Joshi, Riti Pathak, Rahul Ramesh Shewale, Rajani Patil, Harnath Singh Yadav, Mitesh Rameshbhai Patel, and Lok Sabha Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh.

Image: ANI